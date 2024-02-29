Finding all of the Junon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make it much easier for you to get around the map quickly. Repairing a Chocobo Stop will unlock it as a fast travel point and you can rest your Party to fill your HP and MP if you have a pillow.

As with most things in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will need to spend some time exploring every inch of the environment in Junon to find all that's on offer here - including Chocobo Stops. We recommend doing this activity as one of the first things you do in Junon as it will make your time here much easier.

Without further ado, we're here to show you all the Junon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Junon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Before you can get all of the Chocobo Stops in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 you will need to capture the Junon Chocobo Belle. You'll need her special wall climbing ability to be able to explore Junon properly to get to some of the stops.

Once you've caught Belle, here are all of the Junon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Remember, if you come across a Chocobo Chick in the wild then you should follow them as they'll lead you straight to an undiscovered Chocobo Stop.

