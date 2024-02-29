Finding all the Cache locations in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will fill your inventory with high-level goodies that you can use to get further in your quest to save the world and confront Sephiroth.

As you explore each region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you're bound to stumble upon at least one Cache on your own. When you get to one, they typically have two or more reward chests for you to find but some are more well hidden than others.

That's where we come in! Without further ado, we're here to show you all the Junon Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to get all the chests at each one.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Junon Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Cache locations in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Once you've discovered a location it will permanently be added to your region map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Crows Nest Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Cargo Shipwreck Ruined Treasury

How to get all Crows Nest chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests in the Crows Nest. The first one is behind the Tent, near the cliff wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The second chest can be found by looking beneath the haphazard wood structure next to the tent.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Cargo Shipwreck chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests at Cargo Shipwreck and you can find them by making your way up the shipwreck. The first chest will be on the walkway made of containers at the lowest level, keep looking to your left and you should find it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Keep following the path around and then use the climbing holds you come across to climb up to the first landing area of the ship. The second chest can be found in the small section to the far left of this landing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

For the final chest, keep climbing upwards to the main deck of the ship and then look left. You should see an opening between the stack of cargo containers here. Walk down this opening and then look left the moment you pass the first container. You should instantly spot the chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Ruined Treasury chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are another two chests at Ruined Treasury. This compact Cache area does make it much easier to find these chests in a hurry. The first chest can be found on the small lowered section opposite an abandoned rowing boat and some treasure. If you're stuck, it's to your left when you come down to the area via your Junon Chocobo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The second chest can be found to the left of to the winged statue. This area is to your right as you come down to Ruined Treasure by Chocobo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now! If you're looking for more goodies, check out our Grasslands Cache locations page or our guide that shows you how to use Moogle Medals. We've also got pages showing you all of the Junon Chocobo Stop locations and all of the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations too.