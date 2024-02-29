Finding all of the Grasslands Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will reward you with useful supplies and loot that will aid you in your adventure.

Unlike other interesting locations and activities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Caches do not show on the map after using a nearby Remnawave Tower. Instead, you need to find their exact location by stumbling across it or by using our handy guide here.

On that note, here are all of the Grassland Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to get all of the chests at each one.

All Grasslands Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Grasslands Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you're not ready to search for the chests in them then don't worry, once you discover a location it will permanently be added to your map so you can return to it later on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Thresher Waterwheel Grassy Viaduct Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Jadewind Hill Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Mistveil Reservoir Marshy Mire

How to get all Thresher Waterwheel chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests to find at Thresher Waterwheel and this is likely to be the first Cache location you come across. The chests are reasonably close together at ground level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To find the first chest, face the Waterwheel so that the Wheel itself is to Cloud's left like in the image above. The chest is on the ground to the right of the wooden structure to the right of the Wheel.

To find the second chest, walk underneath the stone archway to the right of the first chest and look around the base of the stump of bricks here.

How to get all Grassy Viaduct chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests at Grassy Viaduct. If you head to the location marked on the map in the section above, you should see some yellow climbing holds going up the side of the brick structure. Climb up using this and you'll find two chests to your left, then one to the right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Jadewind Hill chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests at Jadewind Hill and you can one underneath each of the three Windmills here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Mistveil Reservoir chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests at Mistveil Reservoir. To find the first chest, walk up the rusted set of steps from the ground level of the Swamplands and then look to your right when you reach the top. You should see an abandoned hut and broken bridge here. The first chest is on the ground beneath this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Next, go back to the landing then continue up the next small set of steps to your left. You should see a hut at the end of a long metal walkway. The second chest is just at the end of this walkway in front of the hut.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To find the third and final chest, head up the ladder to the next level of the Reservoir and follow the path around until it stops. Here, look to the left to find the third chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Marshy Mire chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can only reach the Marshy Mire Cache location safely after beating Midgardsormr. Once you've done this, take your Chocobo and head to the location. Once you're here, you'll find that the two Marshy Mire chests are very close to one another.

The first chest is on a small shore on the left side of the area (when facing the same direction as the image below) and the second one is on another small shore next to the debris pile.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now!