Knowing how to fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help you get around the vast map quickly. Sometimes you'll want to zip across to the far side of the map to do a quest or pick up some supplies, and as swift as Chocobos are, fast travel is easiest way.

You can fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to any waypoints you've unlocked on your journey. This includes settlements, activated Remnawave Towers, and repaired Chocobo Stops. However, you will only be allowed to fast travel to a Chocobo Stop once you've caught the Chocobo for that region.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Before doing anything else, you unlock fast travel by following the main story quests until you head to Bill's Chocobo Ranch and meet Chadley. After you complete Hustle de Chocobo, you will unlock fast travel.

To fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, open up your map and hover your selector over the point you want to go to. Then, a small text bar will appear and just undeneath this bar will be a command prompt next to 'Fast Travel'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Also, it's worth noting that a few areas will have their own unique form of Fast Travel.

Use the prompted command and confirm your choice and then you'll go straight there.

For some locations, you can choose how you want to go there. If you choose 'Walk' then you'll appear on foot, if you choose 'Chocobo' then you'll appear on your feathered friend. Any fast travel location that will give you this choice will have a Chocobo Icon and Boot icon next to it. If there aren't any icons next to the prompt then you will instantly warp there and appear on foot.

That's it for now! If you're looking for your own Chocobo, check out our guide listing all the Grassland Chocobo Stop locations. We've also got a Queen's Blood card game explainer and a page that shows you how to get the Titan Summon.