Today’s Connections hint and answer on Wednesday 8th May for 332

What about starting today with a little bit of action? Then we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 8th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Things of the same color

- Things of the same color Green - A small amount of a drink

- A small amount of a drink Blue - Related to choosing

- Related to choosing Purple - Involves cleaning oneself

- Involves cleaning oneself Brick belongs in the Yellow group, drop in Green, and Cream in Blue Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 8th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Sprinkle Sponge Bird Rose Pick Cherry Drop Cream Mud Bubble Top Spot Ruby Best Splash Brick To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 8th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Shades of Red - Brick, Cherry, Rose, Ruby

Little Bit of a Beverage - Drop, Splash, Spot, Sprinkle

Choicest - Best, Cream, Pick, Top

____Bath - Bird, Bubble, Mud, Sponge In today's Connection, Best, Top, and Cream stood out right away as well as Cherry, Rose and Ruby. While the relation between these words seemed easy to understand, grouping Drop, Splash, and Sprinkle was only possible based on the idea of these words being related to liquids in general. The last group of words was a no-brainer after I had found the first three.