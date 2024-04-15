Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's confusing retry menu patched

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players have been perplexed since release over its confusing retry screen, but Square Enix has quietly tweaked it in the latest patch.

Last week a new patch was released and its main headline was fixing a bug that prevented players from receiving the platinum trophy thanks to a bugged side quest.

Yet there was another tweak not included in the patch notes, but fans spotted a change to the retry screen, as shared on reddit.

Die while fighting a boss and the game presents you with multiple options to retry: Retry from Before Current Battle; Retry from This Battle; Retry from Before Battle; Resume.

The difference between these options? Well that's a tricky one, causing plenty of players to lose progress by restarting from further back than intended.

Now that's been changed, with the first option now reading Retry from Current Phase. It means players can retry from that specific bit of a boss fight, or replay the whole thing again. At least, that's what I think it means - it's still not entirely clear.

Still, it's great that Square Enix has listened to fan feedback for this particular tweak.

If you've already beaten the bosses (and the retry menu) to finish the game, what were your thoughts on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's controversial ending?