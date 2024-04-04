Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix releases Final Fantasy 7 Buster Sword for pets

Woofus Shinra approved.

Two images with Squex Pets logo: two little dogs in blue Dragon Quest bandanas, plus a little dog lying down next to a Buster Sword pet toy
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
4 comments

Square Enix has launched a new merchandise shop for pets in Japan, featuring designs based on Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts.

Squex Pets, as it's known, even has Tetsuya Nomura on side to supervise item creation, following his work on Final Fantasy 7 and the Kingdom Hearts series.

Products so far include themed leashes and bandanas, plus a pet bed in the shape of an iconic Dragon Quest slime. I'm particularly fond of the Buster Sword toy, even if its shape isn't exactly sword-like.

Cover image for YouTube videoFinal Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review - FF7 Rebirth Spoiler free review new gameplay
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review - FF7 Rebirth Spoiler free review new gameplayWatch on YouTube

Also adorable is the Sora dogwear, though there's no mention of a Keyblade toy to really complete the look.

Nomura even drew an incredibly cute new logo of Red XIII and Cait Sith from Final Fantasy 7 specifically.

Artwork of Final Fantasy & Pets with cute Red XIII flaming beast and Cait Sith black cat with crown
Image credit: Square Enix

Further products have been shared by the official Square Enix account, with photos taken from the Interpet show currently exhibiting in Tokyo. The product line appears to include scratching posts and a Moogle bed too.

Sadly the store is only available in Japan and all products are listed as under development and coming soon.

Hey Square Enix, these need to be released globally!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released at the end of February to critical acclaim, described as a "lovable re-imagining" in our review.

Series composer Nobuo Uematsu also said he'd be honoured to write a new theme song for the remake trilogy's finale.

Read this next