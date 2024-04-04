Square Enix releases Final Fantasy 7 Buster Sword for pets

Square Enix has launched a new merchandise shop for pets in Japan, featuring designs based on Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts.

Squex Pets, as it's known, even has Tetsuya Nomura on side to supervise item creation, following his work on Final Fantasy 7 and the Kingdom Hearts series.

Products so far include themed leashes and bandanas, plus a pet bed in the shape of an iconic Dragon Quest slime. I'm particularly fond of the Buster Sword toy, even if its shape isn't exactly sword-like.

Also adorable is the Sora dogwear, though there's no mention of a Keyblade toy to really complete the look.

Nomura even drew an incredibly cute new logo of Red XIII and Cait Sith from Final Fantasy 7 specifically.

Further products have been shared by the official Square Enix account, with photos taken from the Interpet show currently exhibiting in Tokyo. The product line appears to include scratching posts and a Moogle bed too.

🐕インターペット出展中🐈

会場に展示されている開発中商品をお見せしちゃいます✨#SQEXPETs pic.twitter.com/rbIBxuBx2K — SQUARE ENIX Official Goods (@SQEX_MD_GOODS) April 4, 2024

Sadly the store is only available in Japan and all products are listed as under development and coming soon.

Hey Square Enix, these need to be released globally!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released at the end of February to critical acclaim, described as a "lovable re-imagining" in our review.

Series composer Nobuo Uematsu also said he'd be honoured to write a new theme song for the remake trilogy's finale.