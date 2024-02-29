Finding all the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help you get around the map much faster by unlocking fast travel points. These stops also act as a place that you can rest your HP and MP if you've got a pillow handy.

As with exploring most areas in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Chocobos are key to finding these stops. Well, actually it's the Chocobo Chicks that will help you out, but riding a Chocobo is the quickest way to search for them.

Without further ado, we're here to show you all the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, how to repair a Chocobo Stop and, most importantly, how to pet a Chocobo Chick.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Grasslands Chococbo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When you're near a Chocobo Stop that you've not found yet, a Chocobo Chick will appear and very politely guide you to its location, all you need to do is follow them.

Rule One - Always follow to the Chocobo Chick. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Remember, to be able to fast travel to a Chocobo Stop you need to have successfully wrangled the region's Chocobo and have repaired the Chocobo Stop.

How to repair a Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To repair a Chocobo Stop you need to walk up to the fallen stop sign on the ground with the Chocobo icon on it. Then, when prompted, press and hold Triangle to stand the sign upright.

Once you've done this, the Chocobo Stop will be repaired and unlocked as a fast travel destination. You will also be rewarded with Golden Plumes that can be spent on Chocobo Gear.

Such a polite little Chocobo. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to pet a Chocobo Chick in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Onto the most important thing - petting the Chick. To pet a Chocobo Chick in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to repair their Chocobo Stop.

Once you've repaired it, walk up to the Chocobo Chick and wait for the Triangle prompt to appear above their head. When it does, press Triangle and you will spend a good few seconds petting them.

Thanks little one! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy finding more Chocobo Stops in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you're looking for more content, check out our page showing you how to get a Quetzalcoatl Talon or our page explaining how Relationships work.