Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Relationships explained

Relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are an important detail that you can easily overlook while delving head first into the adventure that awaits you. However, in a world where teamwork is paramount, your Relationship with your party is crucial.

It's very are for you to be alone in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its safe to say there are several instances where your quests and battles would be much harder without your friends at your side.

We're here to explain how Relationships work, how to check Relationship levels and how to improve your Relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On this page:

How Relationships work in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are essentially your friendship level with another character in your party. As you explore and take on new challenges, your Relationship level with certain characters can effect how things play out.

For example, if you're looking to go on the infamous Golden Saucer date with a specific character then you'll need to make sure your Relationship with them is the best or at least midly higher than anyone else.

How to improve your Relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can improve your Relationship with each character in your party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in a number of ways as you head through the story.

One way to improve your Relationships in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is through the choices you make throughout the story. There will be times where you'll need to make decisions or choose responses to things that happen and how you react in these moments can deeply impact your Relationship with some characters.

Another way is to take on and complete character quests when they're available. Most open-world regions will have a quest board at their main settlement where you can pick these quests up, or they will appear on your map as a green quest icon with '???' next to them.

Once you've accepted the quest there will be two ways you can learn which Relationship you'll improve by completing it. The easiest way is to pay attention to which party member is beside you in the first cinematic for the quest, if Barret is talking beside you the it's a Barret quest.

Also, another way is to enter the 'Quests' tab. Once you've accepted a quest it will be listed here. Underneath the small box for the quest will be a photo of one of your party members and this will tell you which Relationship will benefit if you complete the quest.

There's one small way you can boost your Relationship with party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and that's to use a new Synergy Skill with them for the first time. However, this is only works for the first time you use a skill with a partner so the other ways are much faster at increasing your relationships.

How to check Relationship levels in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you're curious about how your party feels about Cloud then you can always check your Relationship level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by walking close to a character and pressing 'L1'.

This will bring up a small face icon above their head. The general colour and face being made will tell you if they're feeling positive or negative towards Cloud. The small ring around the outside of the face will tell you how close you are to the next friendship level. It's a good idea to watch these regularly to know where you stand with certain characters.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our guides that explain how to use Moogle Medals and how to get Golden Plumes. Also, take a look at our Folio Upgrade System explainer if you want to increase your party's strength and unique abilities.