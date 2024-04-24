How to find Archie and unlock the Where in the System is Archie triumph in Destiny 2

The fate of the Solar System hangs in the balance in Destiny 2 but NONE OF THAT MATTERS BECAUSE ARCHIE THE EXO DOG IS MISSING!

Look, maybe humanity will be wiped out in Destiny 2 for all time, but that doesn't matter if the Archangel, better known as Archie, isn't ok. We've found him before by solving the mysteries deep within Seraph Station. This time we will be searching high and low within the tower to track this goodest of space-doggos down, and earn the Where in the System is Archie? Triumph while we are at it.

How to Find Archie in Destiny 2 'Where in the System is Archie?' is a triumph tied to a secret quest in Destiny 2. In order to complete it you will need to follow a series of clues in The Tower to ascertain the whereabouts of Archangel, the beloved robot dog. First, you will need to visit Archie's typical spot near Ada-1, just down the staircase from Ikora Ray. Investigate the Paw prints you see near crossing the rug, then go visit Ada, who will assign you the Where in the Tower is Archie? quest. There are four clues you will need to solve in order to finish this quest. At the first three you will be looking for more pawprints, the final clue will lead you to Archie himself. The clues are: Archie heard about something called "ramen" and had to see what all the buzz was about. The Ramen shop is at the edge of the courtyard area opposite Ikora Ray. Look inside the shop. Achie wanted to go pay his respects to a famous gunslinger. Visit the memorial to Cayde-6 at the central location of the tower, near the tree toward the back-left corner as you face the city. Archie took off past the security checkpoint to salute a feathered friend. The salute-worthy feathered friend of course is The Colonel, a chicken that resides in the hanger near the memorial to Amanda Holiday. Archie's last stop. He wandered into an open air duct in the hanger and might have gotten a little lost. A friendly security frame is keeping an eye on him. There is a staircase and an opening leading into the vents near the Hanger Entrance. Go inside, and follow the path until you reach a small room. Now turn around, and go through the doorway leading towards the tower security desk. Archie will be waiting for you to come say hi. Once you give Archie your regards, head back to Ada to turn in the quest. After that, claim the 'Where in the System is Archie?' triumph in your menu. Now you can now get back to less important things, like the fate of all life in the galaxy.

Who is Archie in Destiny 2?

Archie is a dog. But also a robot. But also maybe the last Warmind, a hyper intelligent military? Ok, that's a lot, but we can explain.

Archie is an Exo, a self aware machine containing the uploaded mind of a living creature. Exo's were meant to house human minds as a way of achieving a sort of immortality. How and why a dog was made an Exo isn't clear.

What is clear is that Archie also contains the last bits of Rasputin, a powerful Warmind that defended Earth until sacrificing itself to stop the destruction of the Traveler. Rasputin was created during the golden age to defend human civilization from potential threats, a job he performed off and on until being (mostly) destroyed by the arrival of the Pyramid Ships, uploaded to an Exo Frame of his own, then destroyed in order to bring down the Warsat network.

Before his demise, Rasputin left bits of his code in Archie. Whether it was to use Archie as a black box to store information, or if some of his consciousness truly resides with this robo-hound, isn't known. But we do know can pet Archie, and that's what truly matters.