Destiny 2 Midnight Coup god roll and drop location
Seize what is rightfully yours with one of the best hand cannons in Destiny 2.
How to get Midnight Coup in Destiny 2
Today, Midnight Coup is a part of the BRAVE arsenal of weapons. This collection is curated by Lord Shaxx, and drops as rewards for completing Onslaught activities.
If you prefer not to leave things to chance, you can also visit Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. He will offer a quest called Midnight Ride. The goal is simple: defeat combatants or Guardians with Hand Cannons. Once you’ve taken out enough you will be able to visit Arctite to turn the quest in, and get a Masterworked Midnight Coup for your trouble.
This also unlocks a Shaxx hologram in the Hall of Champion that can attune this weapon. This increases the odds of a Midnight Coup dropping during Onslaught runs, perfect for farming different rolls.
Midnight Coup god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Midnight Coup is good at pretty much everything, one of the true universal weapons in Destiny 2. The best version, or 'god roll' can clear rooms full of adds or crush tough enemies with equal efficiency. It’s a beast, and very worth chasing.
Here is our recommended Midnight Coup god roll in Destiny 2:
- Smallbore
- Tactical Mag
- Firefly
- All For One
Smallbore is always a great option for a hand cannon. It increases stability, making it easier to land accurate shots, and boosts range. That’s traditionally the biggest weakness of a hand cannon, and mitigating that is a priority.
Tactical Mag does a lit bit of everything, and that’s perfect for Midnight Coup. It adds an extra round per magazine, and buffs stability. It also decreases reload time, letting you go from empty to firing as quickly as possible.
Firefly is a longtime favorite perk in Destiny 2. Any enemies killed with precision hits explode, causing damage to everything around them. That’s perfect for clearing groups of adds, especially when the explosion of one weakens the rest enough that another detonation wipes them all out. It also works in perfect synergy with the next perk…
One for All adds a flat 35% damage boost to your weapon if hit three different targets in rapid succession. Combine that with a Firefly detonation and you are almost always just a single bullet away from activating this. It’s also handy when you see something particularly mean, like an ogre coming up, and you use the weaker enemies as fodder to set you up for maximum damage output on the big target.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!