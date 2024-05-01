Destiny 2 Midnight Coup god roll and drop location

Hammerhead is a legendary machine gun in Destiny 2 that was introduced as part of the Black Armory, before being sunset, making it no longer viable for most content. Now it has returned as part of Into The Light.

This void heavy weapon is well known as one of the most powerful machine guns in all of Destiny 2. It hits hard, fast, and is devastating against groups, bosses, and other Guardians. In short, it is a must have weapon.

This page will detail how to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2, and what you should be looking for in a Hammerhead god roll.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Midnight Coup in Destiny 2 Today, Midnight Coup is a part of the BRAVE arsenal of weapons. This collection is curated by Lord Shaxx, and drops as rewards for completing Onslaught activities. If you prefer not to leave things to chance, you can also visit Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. He will offer a quest called Midnight Ride. The goal is simple: defeat combatants or Guardians with Hand Cannons. Once you’ve taken out enough you will be able to visit Arctite to turn the quest in, and get a Masterworked Midnight Coup for your trouble. This also unlocks a Shaxx hologram in the Hall of Champion that can attune this weapon. This increases the odds of a Midnight Coup dropping during Onslaught runs, perfect for farming different rolls.