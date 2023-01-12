How to unlock Good Boy Protocol in Destiny 2

Good Boy Protocol is a secret quest in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph.

By finding and destroying hidden Security Drones, Guardians can unlock the Solar System’s best companion in the form of a Exo Dog in Destiny 2. Finally, some joy to push back against the creeping darkness.

This page details how to get started with the Good Boy Protocol, and where to find that sweet robo-dog once you can unlock him.

How to find the Exo Dog in Destiny 2 Once you’ve found and destroyed all of the drones, enter the Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission. Progress normally until your second encounter with Harkotha, Scourge of the Helium Drinkers. Once you kill him, there will be a door on the left of the room. Enter it, pass through the laser traps, and you will reach a door. Open the door by interacting with it, then locating and shooting the three symbols it displays somewhere in that room before time runs out. Proceed forward, and you will reach a teleporter, sending you to a series of girders over a glowing purple chasm. Follow the narrow platforms, and keep to the right at the first intersections. Stay on the narrow paths, ducking into occasional narrow passages and jumping over gaps. Eventually you will come to what looks like a dead end over a large drop. Look down, and you will see a small, illuminated doorway. Jump down to this, making sure to cushion your landing. Enter the room, to find your new best friend. Activate Good Boy Protocol, and you will show the cybernetic canine companion some love before he transmats to the H.E.L.M. Next time you are in the H.E.L.M you can visit the god near the Exo Frame. The first time you activate Good Boy Protocol here, you will unlock the Yes, You Can Pet the Dog triumph.