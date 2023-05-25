Destiny 2 Into the Depths quest steps

Destiny 2's Into the Depths is a quest running throughout the Season of the Deep.

Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to participate in seasonal activities to progress.

In the Season of the Deep, this means diving into the methane sea to eliminate the foreces of darkness.

This page explains how Into the Depths as well as all Into the Depths quest steps.

How to start the Into the Depths quest in Destiny 2 Gaining access to the Into the Depths quest begins when you first select your character and launch into Destiny 2 during the Season of the Deep. You’ll be pulled straight into a story mission called The Descent, which reintroduces you to Titan, a location that had previously been removed from Destiny. Once you complete this mission you will be placed aboard the H.E.L.M., and sent to speak to the Drifter via the holoprojector, beginning the Into the Depths quest.

Destiny 2 We Into the Depths Week 1 quest (Steps 1-7) Once you've completed the Awaken, Queensguard quest you can start on the We Stand Unbroken steps in Destiny 2: 1. Speak with Drifter via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. 2. Complete the Salvage activity. Launch Salvage from the Destinations tab in the H.E.L.M. 3. Complete the mission 'Operation Thunderbolt.' Launch the mission from the Destination tab in the H.E.L.M. 4. Bring the coral to Sloane in the H.E.L.M. 5. Speak with Sloane via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. 6. Claim the 'Deep Challenger' Seasonal Challenge. 7. The Vanguard will inform you once Sloane and Ahsa are ready to boost their bond again.

When does the Into the Depths quest expire? Often seasonal quests will stick around longer than the end of their particular season. The Season of the Deep is scheduled to end at the weekly reset on Tuesday, August 22nd. It's likely there will be some sort of epilogue mission during the final week of the Season. However, if previous updates are any indication, it is likely that Guardians who have not finished We Stand Unbroken, will be still be able to complete the quest steps during the next season.