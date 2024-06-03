Destiny 2, Bungie's long-running space epic, is preparing to enter its grand finale arc with the upcoming release of The Final Shape. This is the launch of the final act to the core Destiny story that began nearly a decade ago, and it includes a massive update to the core game and system.

To help you prepare for the coming onslaught, we've listed Destiny 2 The Final Shape's release date and time below, so you know exactly when you can expect to start playing it. We've also got the full Final Shape roadmap of what's coming up, what we know about new and returning weapons, the new Strike and Raid, and more.

On this page:

Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date and time

Destiny 2 The Final Shape launches on Tuesday 4th June during the weekly reset at 6pm (BST) / 10am (PT).

For other time zones, check out the list below:

West Coast US : Tuesday 4th June, 10am (PT)

: Tuesday 4th June, 10am (PT) East Coast US : Tuesday 4th June, 1pm (ET)

: Tuesday 4th June, 1pm (ET) UK : Tuesday 4th June, 6pm (BST)

: Tuesday 4th June, 6pm (BST) Europe : Tuesday 4th June, 7pm (CEST)

: Tuesday 4th June, 7pm (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 5th June, 2am (JST)

: Wednesday 5th June, 2am (JST) Australia: Wednesday 5th June, 3am (AET)

Unlike most weekly resets, which tend to involve around an hour of downtime for updates and maintenance, Destiny 2 will be offline a full 25 hours before launch.

In the lead-up to launch, you can spend your time tracking down Archie, the Exo dog, or hunting down Exotic weapons like Whisper of the Worm.

Image credit: Bungie

What is The Final Shape?

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is the last known expansion of the Light and Dark Saga, the current Destiny era. It marks the beginning of the end of the original Destiny storyline, and will include multiple episodes spread out over time. This will ultimately lead to the final showdown between The Witness, the chief baddy of the Destiny universe, and the Traveler’s chosen Guardians.

This will also usher in the era of a new subclass: Prismatic. This will allow players to combine the power of Light and Dark, mixing and matching abilities in the process. Each class of Guardian will also see one of their existing subclasses gain a new Super ability, like the Storm’s Edge ability for Arc Hunters.

Image credit: Bungie

Historically, Destiny 2 updates throughout the year with a single major expansion, and several smaller seasonal updates. Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion was originally planned for February 2024, but it was delayed to 4th June. This expansion will include a full campaign, a new Raid, new Strike, the return of many weapons that were previously retired, and the introduction of a new Power system, where lower level Guardians can be temporarily boosted by playing with higher level players. This will make high tier activities much more accessible to anyone.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape roadmap

The seasonal update model will be going away as part of this expansion. Instead of four Seasons, there will be a trio of three-act episodes that divide up the following year. Each will feature new stories, Exotic weapons, and exotic missions. The battle pass will be revamped as part of this. Every new episode will introduce a new 100 level pass, with the second and third acts each adding an additional 50 levels to complete.

Here's the current Destiny 2 roadmap as we know it at time of writing. | Image credit: Bungie

The main event at the launch of The Final Shape will be its extensive campaign. However, there is a lot more than just story content coming as part of this expansion.

Destiny players can look forward to the following at or near the start of The Final Shape:

New Supers for Arc Hunters, Void Titans, and Solar Warlocks

Prismatic, a new subclass that combines abilities from Light and Dark subclasses.

21 Prismatic Fragments with unique perks and abilities to aid in combat

The Pale Heart, a brand new destination

The Dread, an all new enemy faction under the control of The Witness

New Exotic Weapons

Two Dungeons to debut during the year of The Final Shape

Returning classic weapons, like Red Death, and Dragon’s Breath

The end of Weapon sunsetting

Salvation’s Edge, a brand new Raid

A new Strike set inside The Traveler

Exotic Class items, which combine the effects of multiple other Exotic Armours

Timeline reflections, short playable missions to help catch up on the story of Destiny.

Fireteam power, allowing lower level players to temporarily boost up while playing with higher level Guardians.

That’s a lot coming with The Final Shape, and below we've got more details on some of its more interesting additions:

Prismatic Subclass

Prismatic is the first new Subclass since the introduction of Strand during The Witch Queen. The idea of Prismatic is that it allows Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans to mix and match abilities from Light and Dark subclasses. A Hunter, for example, could use the massive Silence and Squall super from the Stasis subclass, with throwing burning knives from the Solar subclass. This will allow for some very unique builds, especially as players realise the most powerful combinations.

Image credit: Bungie

Prismatic Guardians will also gain access to new grenades with combined energies. Titles get the electrified snare, an Arc/Strand hybrid that suspends enemies in the air and electrocutes them. Warlocks get Freezing Singularity, which can create Void powered black holes surrounded by freezing Stasis Crystals. Hunters have Hailfire Spike, a grenade that slows enemies with Stasis energy before detonating into a storm of Solar energy.

The introduction of The Dread

The Dread are an all new enemy faction, something we haven’t seen since the Scorn debuted way back in Destiny 2 Forsaken. Tormentor’s come from this group, which also features Strand-wielding Harbingers and Weavers, and the flying Grim. These are the true personal army of The Witness.

Image credit: Bungie

The end of weapon sunsetting

Weapon sunsetting, which made certain weapons useless with power level caps, is ending. This is a major departure from how Destiny 2 worked historically. Previously, every season increased in power level and many weapons, especially the most popular options from year one, could not increase to a level high enough to be useful. Now all weapons will be able to reach a usable power, so forgotten favorites like 'The Recluse' will be welcomed back to the battlefield. However, that does not mean that there will be a way to earn every weapon that has ever been in Destiny 2. If you dismantled a deprecated classic to make room in your vault, you may be out of luck.

Changes to Power Level

The importance of Power Level for Guardians is also changing. The campaign and public areas will no longer require you to level up in order to experience them at their intended difficulty. Fireteam Power, meanwhile, is a new system where the highest leveled person on a fireteam will provide a boost to everyone else in their group. This means that playing with lower leveled friends will be viable.

New Exotics

There are also a lot of new Exotic Weapons coming as part of The Final Shape:

Balance of Power - Hunter Leg Armor

Ergo Sum - Sword

Essentialism - Hunter Cloak

Gifted Conviction - Hunter Chest

Hazardous Propulsion - Titan Chest

Khostov 7G-0X - Auto Rifle

Mataiodoxia - Warlock Chest

Microcosm - Trace Rifle

Red Death Reformed - Pulse Rifle

Speaker’s Sight - Warlock Helm

Solipsism - Warlock Bond

Still Hunt - Sniper Rifle

Stoicism - Titan Mark

Tessellation - Fusion Rifle

Wishful Ignorance - Titan gloves

New Episodic structure

Each of the new episodes will unfold over three act, with acts releasing every six weeks. They will contain new story content, new Exotic Missions, along with Exotic weapons and armour. The first episode is called Echoes, with Revenant and Heresy to follow over the course of The Final Shape.

As always, we will have extensive guides to help you navigate content, unlock new weapons, and take on challenging missions. While you prepare, be sure to check out The Pantheon, grab yourself a nice Hammerhead God Roll, and partake in a few rounds of Onslaught for good measure.