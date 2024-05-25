Bungie wins court battle against Destiny cheat site AimJunkies

Bungie has won its court battle against cheat and mod site, AimJunkies.

As reported by journalist Stephen Totilo, AimJunkies, aka Phoenix Digital, was instructed to pay the Destiny 2 developer $63,210 in damages – that's the revenue the company is thought to have earned selling the cheats – setting a new precedent in what's thought to be the first lawsuit wherein a jury has ruled on a game-cheating case.

The jury threw out AimJunkie's countersuit that Bungie had illegally accessed one of its computers, but founder David Schaefer says they will "fight this" and appeal the verdict.

"We are grateful for the diligence, professionalism, and care exercised by the Judge, his staff, and the Jury," Bungie's lawyer, James Barker, told Totilo.

"We're committed to our players and will continue to protect them against cheats, including taking this and future cases all the way to trial."

$63,210 in damages, to be specific



To my knowledge, this is the 1st time a jury (in the U.S., possibly the world) has ruled on a game cheating case.



With this, we now have a jury verdict that supports game companies' frequent claims that cheats like these infringe on copyright pic.twitter.com/qvDhFwq0zK — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn't the first time Bungie has favourably settled a lawsuit. Back in July 2023, the studio won a lawsuit against a player who repeatedly harassed, threatened, and doxxed one of its employees.

Earlier this year, Tropical Haze, the developer of open-source Switch emulator Yuzu, agreed to pay $2.4m in damages to Nintendo and cease all operations in response to the Mario maker's recent lawsuit.