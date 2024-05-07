Destiny 2 giving all PlayStation and PC players free access to three expansions ahead of The Final Shape

Sony is giving all Playstation and PC players limited-time access to three Destiny 2 expansions - The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep - ahead of The Final Shape's arrival in June. Additionally, Destiny 2's current expansion, Lightfall, is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The promotion, which Sony is calling Expansion Open Access, begins today, 7th May, and runs until 3rd June - just one day ahead of The Final Shape expansion's launch. Until then, all PlayStation players have free rein of The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep, alongside Destiny 2's past four seasons of content. That's a lot to be getting on with, then, even moreso for PlayStation Plus subscribers, who can also pick up Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion as part of May's monthly games line-up - but only within the same time period.

Sony is evidently eager to ramp up excitement for The Final Shape's impending arrival, having forked out $3.6bn for Bungie back in 2022. And it's a big promotional push that follows reports last year painting a bleak picture of Bungie's fortunes, when pre-orders for The Final Shape were said to be disappointing, amid claims the studio's revenue was 45 percent below projections due to a "sharp drop" in the popularity of Destiny 2.

It's also been reported Sony will take full control of Bungie - currently a fully independent subsidiary within Sony - if the studio fails to meet its financial targets set after it was acquired.

The Final Shape - which Bungie recently referred to as the "culmination of a 10-year journey [but] not the end of Destiny 2 and...definitely not the end of destiny" - takes players into the Traveller for a confrontation with major antagonist The Witness. Its additions include a new Prismatic subclass, new Exotic class items, and the new Dread enemy faction - and its 4th June arrival follows a limited-time pre-event called Into the Light which is underway now.