Ghost of Tsushima is PlayStation's fourth-biggest PC launch to date

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is PlayStation's fourth-biggest launch on Steam in terms of concurrent players.

As noted by SteamDB, the highly anticipated PC port has had more simultaneous players than several notable Sony games since its launch on Thursday, 16th May, boasting a concurrent record of 61,453 at the time of writing.

Only Helldivers 2, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered sport higher concurrent stats at 458,709, 73,529, and 66,436 players, respectively.

That means Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has debuted to a bigger concurrent count than other Sony games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and The Last of Us Part 1.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been well-received, too, securing a "very positive" user review score as aggregated from over 6000 Steam reviews.

Earlier this week, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut developer Nixxes released a statement saying that the game's crossplay functionality - which controversially requires a PSN login on PC - will now launch with a "beta" label attached.

Legends, the game's cooperative online multiplayer mode, was previously assumed to be a fully-functional part of the upcoming PC release. Now, however, Legends is described as being "functional on PC at launch", but cross-play won't be automatic.

Originally, Ghost of Tsushima's developer Sucker Punch was forced to make clear that Steam players would not be required to sign up to PSN if they only wanted to play the Director's Cut's single-player campaign. But then – presumably due to Helldivers' decision to retrospectively add in a PC PSN log-in requirement, which went down so badly Sony was forced to u-turn on its original plans – Steam began auto-refunding players who bought Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in countries where PSN isn't available. It similarly did not go down well.