Ghost of Tsushima first PlayStation game to have PC trophy support

The team at Nixxes Software has laid out the crossplay and system requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC. It has also detailed a new optional PlayStation UI overlay for PC, and it all sounds pretty great.

Ghost of Tsushima on PC will be the first game to utilise the new overlay, which will allow players to access features such as their friends list, settings and profile.

Oh, and perhaps most excitingly for those accolade hunters out there, this UI also includes trophies, with both the PlayStation 5 and PC versions of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut sharing a single Trophy list. This PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store, fear not.

The new overlay feature "is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the 'SHIFT +F1' shortcut on your keyboard," the team detailed in a new PlayStation blog.

In addition to the above, crossplay has also been confirmed for Ghost of Tsushima's cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. As a general point, those interested will need to sign in to their PlayStation Network account to access this mode.

Image credit: Sony

The Ghost of Tsushima team also shared the system requirements for PC, which you can see in the table below:

Preset Very Low Medium High Very High Avg performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-7100AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GBAMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended) 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

"At Nixxes and Sucker Punch, we've been overwhelmed by the positive response from the PC community to our initial announcement," the blog closed. "Many of you are looking forward to experiencing Jin's story and to engage in the cooperative multiplayer Legends mode and we can't wait to make that happen when the game launches."

In case you missed it, that's going to be on the 16th of May. So, not too much longer to wait.

In addition to its PC debut, Ghost of Tsushima is also in the process of being turned into a film by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Last year, the director said he wanted to "push the colour palette" in this adaptation, stating: "You can already tell from the John Wick films that I love colour and I love composition. To really try and not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals is completely fascinating to me."