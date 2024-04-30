Crowd puzzler Humanity makes jump from PlayStation to Xbox

Form an orderly queue, as transcendent crowd puzzler Humanity is coming to Xbox.

Humanity was originally released on PC and PlayStation consoles in May last year. And now, a little over a year since its initial debut, it will also be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will launch directly into Game Pass on Cloud, Console and PC on 30th May, the team announced during last night's ID@Xbox showcase. You can see a little trailer for it all below (and yes, you are a ghostly Shiba Inu shepherding people around).

If you are yet to play Humanity, I would thoroughly recommend giving it a go. We awarded it an impressive four out of five stars on its release last year, with our Donlan calling it a "delightful, ingenious and generous puzzler".

"It's such a cognitive nailbomb, isn't it? Humanity. How seriously are we meant to take this? Are we here to guide or to observe? Is this a game about heroism or toil, or folly? Are we a god as well as a dog? And if so, what kind of god do we want to be? (And which kind of dog do we want to be?)," Donlan asked in Eurogamer's Humanity review.

"Much to think about then, and thankfully an awful lot of that thinking comes down to suites of generous, playful, do-it-your-way puzzles. Humanity, it turns out, is pretty great."

Elsewhere during last night's ID@Xbox showcase, we got a look at some of Palworld's upcoming Pals. And, curiously, these fellows don't seem especially Pokémon-like. Well, I'll be!