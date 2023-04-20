Tetris Effect dev's chaotic crowd puzzler Humanity gets May release date

Dazzlingly chaotic crowd puzzler Humanity, which is being developed by Tokyo game studio THA in collaboration Tetris Effect developer Enhance, will be tumbling onto PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC on 16th May, and it'll be a day one PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue addition too.

Humanity, if you're unfamiliar, has been in development for a fair old while, with THA first showcasing the game back in 2017 before it re-emerged two years later with Enhance attached. It's remained an intriguing proposition throughout its journey, challenging players - in the role of a Shiba Inu - to corral huge, purposeless crowds.

There's a vague air of classic puzzler Lemmings about the whole thing as players let out a "woof" to control Humanity's vast swarms, making the crowds move, change direction, jump, float, or even fight in order to navigate Trials packed with traps and obstacles, and overcome enemies known as the Others.

Watch on YouTube All trailers should be like this.

Alongside its single-player story campaign, Humanity includes a stage creator - enabling players to build their own levels and share them online - and VR support on all platforms.

Humanity will be available to purchase on PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC via Steam on 16th May, and it'll also be a PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue addition at launch, meaning PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can play it as part of the service on day one.