MultiVersus adds The Matrix's Agent Smith, Jason Voorhees

Free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus has confirmed the inclusion of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Agent Smith from The Matrix, ahead of the game going live (again) next week, on 28th May.

Warner Bros' take on Super Smash Bros originally launched in early access last summer, but has been offline for the past 11 months while it was upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.

MultiVersus will arrive next week compatible with cross-platform and cross-progression play for PC (Steam and Epic), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. (No Nintendo support is a surprise, but at this point, it's probably best just to wait for Switch 2.)

27 unique characters are playable in MultiVersus, taking from a rollcall of Warner Bros-owned franchises (and characters not already snapped up by Fortnite).

The roster includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Joker from DC Comics, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins, Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian and Taz from Looney Tunes, LeBron James from Space Jam, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Shaggy and Velma from Scooby-Doo (but not actually Scooby-Doo himself), Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty, the Iron Giant from The Iron Giant, plus Tom and Jerry.

As for the game's newest arrivals, Jason Voorhees will be available at launch, when Season 1: Puns & Villainy begins. Agent Smith will then debut later in the season.

In January, Warner Bros said it wanted "always on success" for its biggest franchises, four of which (DC, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Mortal Kombat) are valued at worth a billion dollars each. Live service games such as MultiVersus are designed to provide just this, with Warner Bros saying it wanted to make "sure we get as much engagement and time with fans as possible".