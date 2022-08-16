MultiVersus character roster, free character rotation and how to unlock characters

MultiVersus characters offers up a huge roster of characters from Warner Bros. franchises like Batman, Adventure Time, Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo.

If you're not sure where to start, each character has a class and weight, helping you narrow down your choice based on playstyle.

Know that you need to unlock characters in MultiVersus before you can play them - with the exception being an on-going free character rotation so you can try before you buy.

MultiVersus character roster, weight and class

MultiVersus characters are pulled in from a wide variety of WB franchises - from DC to Adventure Times, Looney Tunes and Game of Thrones.

Each character fits into one of five classes and has a different weight (thanks to Kaninapo on reddit for confirming these), helping you decide who to play as beyond the appeal of each character themselves.

Name Franchise Class Weight Debut Shaggy Scooby-Doo Bruiser / Hybrid 72 Launch Wonder Woman DC Tank / Horizontal 65 Launch Batman DC Bruiser / Vertical 43 Launch Superman DC Tank / Hybrid 93 Launch Taz Looney Tunes Bruiser / Horizontal 63 Launch Iron Giant The Iron Giant Tank / Hybrid 150 Launch Garnet Steven Universe Bruiser / Horizontal 80 Launch Steven Universe Steven Universe Support / Horizontal 50 Launch Jake Adventure Time Bruiser / Hybrid 69 Launch Reindog Player First Games Support / Horizontal 50 Launch Finn Adventure Time Assassin / Horizontal 55 Launch Velma Scooby-Doo Support / Horizontal 63 Launch Arya Stark Game of Thrones Assassin / Hybrid 41 Launch Bugs Bunny Looney Tunes Mage / Hybrid 55 Launch Harley Quinn DC Assassin / Hybrid 42 Launch Tom & Jerry Tom & Jerry Mage / Hybrid 45 Launch LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy Bruiser / Hybrid 80 Open Beta

How to unlock characters in MultiVersus

While some characters will be available from the beginning - such as tutorial character Wonder Woman - all others require unlocking first.

To unlock characters in MultiVersus, you have a choice of spending either gold, Character Tickets or Gleamium - all different types of currency unlocked through play, levelling up and / or purchasing Founder's Packs with real-world funds.

Once you have enough of the above to unlock a character, you can do so in the 'Collection' menu.

As well as this, there is always a small selection of free characters available at any given time. This is on a rotation, and changes every two or so weeks.

Once this period ends, they must then be unlocked with a currency. Consider this a useful way to try out new characters before buying them!

Current MultiVersus free character rotation

As part of the current MultiVersus free rotation, the following characters are available to play without using gold between 15th August and 30th August:

Arya

Batman

LeBron

Steven

You can also see this in-game with the 'clock' icon on the character select screen.

As mentioned in the above section, this list rotates - so if you want to continue playing as one of the above, then you must unlock them.