MultiVersus tier list: All fighters ranked, from best Assassin to best Bruiser, Mage, Support and Tank

MultiVersus is a fighter with a roster pulled from all kinds of Warner Bros franchises.

With MultiVersus readily available for all players, fans want to know where each character sits in terms of ranking. As the dust settles, a meta is beginning to emerge, and thanks to the EVO tournament in August 2022, there's been added context given by match-ups between pro players.

MultiVersus is very much still taking shape as a fighting game, but there's certainly enough to go on now in terms of fighter rankings. As such, we've put together own very own MultiVersus tier list. This ranks every fighter currently in the game, and give some context as to how we decided each category.

MultiVersus tier list

We've ranked every fighter in MultiVersus into a single list, based on their strengths, weaknesses, options for attack, recovery, and general attack power. It's worth noting that MultiVersus is still very early in its meta development. As players and pros spend more time with it, and as new adjustments are made in the form of patches, this list is likely to change somewhat.

Currently, MultiVersus is a very exciting place to be, with every character feeling viable in team play. Some fighters, like Iron Giant, are likely to be ranked slightly higher as players work out their movesets and play-style, while fighters like Bugs could be getting a nerf in the near future. For now, let's see which fighters come out on top of our MultiVersus tier list.

MultiVersus tier list (Fighters ranked by tier, last updated August 11th, 2022)

Tier Fighters Best Batman, Finn, Velma, Bugs Bunny Strong Wonder Woman, Superman, Shaggy, Harley Quinn Good Arya, Jake, Tom + Jerry, Taz Average Reindog, LeBron, Garnet, Iron Giant Weak Steven Universe

MultiVersus tier list (Fighters listed alphabetically)

MultiVersus fighter Tier ranking Arya Good Batman Best Bugs Bunny Best Finn Best Garnet Average Harley Quinn Strong Iron Giant Average Jake Good LeBron James Average Reindog Average Shaggy Strong Steven Universe Weak Superman Strong Taz Good Tom and Jerry Good Velma Best Wonder Woman Strong

How we settled on our MultiVersus tier list - and how it could change in the future

If you've been keeping up with MultiVersus' meta over the last few weeks you will have noted that it's all very much up in the air at the moment. As such, tier lists are varied between sites right now, owing to just how well-balanced the game is in its current state. There are clear winners in terms of best fighters, but once you drop down a tier or two it's all to play for.

Our tier list is based on experience with the closed alpha and open beta phases of MultiVersus. We've spent hours toying around with different combinations in the practice arena, and generally have based our picks on a 2v2 team environment. During our time playing, some fighters really stood out, these are found in the 'Best' category of our list.

Another thing that's been factored into our tier list is the results of the EVO 2022 Multiversus tournament that was held in August. This was a great event that allowed us to see how pro players handled the MultiVersus roster. Bugs and Velma were the overwhelming favourites here, and we've used some outcomes from these matchups to inform our decisions.

MultiVersus 'Best' tier fighters

Let's start off with our picks for the 'Best' tier fighters. As we mentioned previously, Bugs and Velma absolutely dominated EVO 2022, and it's been our experience that these are very much top tier too. Bugs just has so many options, with projectiles, traps and more. Velma on the other hand is a great support, able to lower cooldowns for the team.

Also in the 'Best' tier are Batman and Finn. Batman received a buff recently, and the difference is night and day. It's really his verticality and comboing abilities that make him stand out, as great players will be able to pepper the enemy with batarangs inbetween attacks. Finn just hits like an absolute truck, and has great hitboxes and kill options. Choose any of these four characters and you will dominate in MultiVersus, they're all relatively easy to learn, too.

MultiVersus 'Strong' tier fighters

Now we move one tier down, to the 'Strong' tier. These are fighters that could end up being real contenders, but are missiing one or two qualities that hold them back. Wonder Woman for instance, needs a buff on her lasso cooldown, while Harley is simply too easy to damage and kill at present. Shaggy can be amazing, especially if you master his sandwich projectile, but he can be tricky to use when things get more chaotic.

Superman is probably the best in this tier, with great speed and a ridiculous amount of health and defense. Superman really earns his place here as a tank, and is great option for those looking to learn the game. We'll have to wait and see if upcoming patches move any of the 'Strong' fighters up or down a tier.

MultiVersus 'Good' and 'Average' tier fighters

As we move down our tier list, the 'Good' and 'Average' fighters get harder to differentiate between. This is because, at the time of writing anyway, most of the characters in MultiVersus are viable in some way. Fighters in these categories can absolutely win you matches, but we either haven't been impressed in our research, or haven't seen too many players using them correctly.

There are three fighters across these two categories that are worth highlighting however. First is LeBron, who in our opinion has some serious potential to be one of the best fighters in the game. He has multiple movesets, and amazing range with his projectiles. As players spend more time with MultiVersus, expect LeBron to climb up the rankings somewhat.

Next is Tom and Jerry, who have showed real promise at the professional level. They are quite a complicated fighter, and because of that it's hard to recommend them to anyone that isn't playing at a high level. Even so, They're worth keeping an eye on for sure.

Lastly, we have Iron Giant. Even after hours of play, we still haven't been able to work this fighter out. He has such a strange playstyle that it's likely to be a while before we see anyone using him in an interesting way. This is starting to happen however, and it's becoming clear that once some of the wrinkles are ironed out in his moveset, Iron Giant could be a very good fighter indeed.

MultiVersus 'Weak' tier fighters

And now onto the 'Weak' tier fighter. The good news is that there's only really one fighter right now that can be classed as bad. Steven Universe is just too strange a character at present, and needs some serious buffs and retooling to become competitive. As a Support character, it's hard to see why anyone would choose him over Velma or Reindog, but there is potential there. I consider Steven Universe to be similar to Iron Giant, in that the community just hasn't worked them out yet. I do hope that Steven gets some love in the future, but for now he is very hard to recommend.

Ultimately, we recommend using our tier list as a jumping off point to try out new characters. There's also loads of great analysis by pro players post-EVO, and while not all of these are great for more casual players, they can be extremely interesting and give insight into why certain characters are currently dominating the meta. For one, Super Smash Bros. pro Nakat's tier list is a very interesting watch, and while it differs from ours, you'll learn plenty about how the roster performed at EVO 2022 as a whole. You can watch it below:

Another great watch is that of streamer Lilsun, who has put together a video on the MultiVersus tier list based purely on competitive results. You can watch it below:

Like any fighting game, MultiVersus will receive new fighters and changes to the meta as it goes. This means our tier list will also be updated, and will change depending on which characters have been nerfed, and which have been buffed. Stay tuned for changes to the meta, and to this tier list in the future.

Best Assassin in MultiVersus

The best Assassin character in MultiVersus is Finn the Human. Assassins specialise in dealing damage while moving around quickly.

Finn the Human.

Agility is key here, and in that respect Finn has many options. Side Special can be used to move while blocking projectiles, and if your special is charged up, you can throw gems which can essentially be used to teleport.

The reason Finn comes out on top of his class is due to his ability to do massive damage. Damaging enemies will cause them to drop gold, which is used to buff specials.

They can also be spent using down special. There are three options in this menu that pops up. The first, increases speed while another grants a projectile shield while charging. The third choice beings BMO into battle, allowing players to deal extra damage.

Finn has plenty of great options for dealing damage, as well as a high-five move that can deflect projectiles. Finn's main weakness is a lack of ranged attacks, but with this reflect ability, he can send projectiles back at the enemy.

Of all the Assassin fighters, Finn is our pick for the best currently.

Best Bruiser in MultiVersus

Bruisers are all about dealing damage, able to hit hard in a variety of scenarios. Batman is our pick here, mostly due to his batarang projectile, which is fantastic for adding extra hits to combos.

Batman is a vertical fighter, which when paired with his high damage output, really rounds him out as a fighter.

Batman is a great choice for players just starting out in MultiVersus, and only gets better as you become more familiar with his combo options.

Generally, you want to be using the batarang whenever you can, as each hit applies one stack of Weakened to enemies. Stack this up enough and you can really hit hard.

Batman is something of an outlier in the Bruiser category, with gadgets that allow him to move around the stage and apply debuffs, in addition to the usual high attack power.

Best Mage in MultiVersus

Mages are fast becoming one of the clear winners in terms of class in MultiVersus. This is because in its current state, MultiVersus is seriously weighted towards fighters that can do damage at range.

Bugs Bunny.

Bugs Bunny is the best Mage in our opinion, and probably the best fighter in the whole game.

There isn't really anything that Bugs doesn't have up his sleeves, from traps, to falling projectiles and even specials that can be used to buff teammates.

Bugs has already been nerfed a couple of times, but it's clear that he is somewhat over-powered in the current meta.

Watching pro players use Bugs Bunny is a real treat, especially the Bunny Burrow tactic that leaves re-enterable tunnels around the map.

When paired with certain perks, just using the tunnels will seriously buff your team.

Best Support in MultiVersus

Support fighters are currently the most complicated of all the classes in MultiVersus. Velma is the most straightforward, and notably can be used effectively in 1v1 matches.

Velma was the standout fighter in EVO 2022, with players using her support moves to constantly buff the team, and cause trouble for opponents.

Playing as Velma is all about applying various passive effects on both allies and foes. One particularly interesting mechanic is the Investigation system. As Velma fights, evidence will spawn after certain attacks.

Collect enough of this and you can summon a police car to stun an enemy of your choice.

This leads into so many combos and kill options that it's easy to see why Velma currently sits in the 'Strong' tier in our list.

Best Tank in MultiVersus

Finally, let's take a look at the best Tank fighter in MultiVersus. This is Superman, and the main reason can be found in his massive defense.

It's genuinely very difficult to launch Superman, meaning he can be near impossible to deal with up close.

Superman is interesting as a Tank given that he still has great speed options.

His side special can be used to dart around quickly while doing damage, and his side special air essentially lets you fly across the stage.

We found Superman to be the best fighter when starting out in MultiVersus, due to how much damage you can absorb while pulling off attacks.

He's a great option for those looking to learn more about the game, and can be really fun when he hits an enemy with his side special.

