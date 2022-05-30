MultiVersus voice actors list, cast and who voices each fighter

MultiVersus features a roster of 16 fighters, all pulled from various Warner Bros. properties.

It seems that no expense has been spared on the voice cast for MultiVersus, which includes many of the original voice actors for each character. You've got Maisie Williams returning as Arya Stark, Kevin Conroy as Batman, and even Matthew Lillard as Shaggy.

You'll likely recognise a lot of these voices, so to help you place each character to the star that voices them, we've put together this MultiVersus voice cast guide.

MultiVersus voice actors list

The voice cast for MultiVersus is genuinely impressive so far, with many iconic charcaters being voiced by their original actors. Here's who's voicing each one:

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Kevin Conroy as Batman

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry

Jeremy Shada as Finn the Human

Estelle as Garnet

Tara Strong as Harley Quinn

Jonathon Lipow as Iron Giant

John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog

Andrew Frankel as Reindog

Matthew Lilliard as Shaggy Rogers

Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe

George Newbern as Superman

Jim Cummings as Taz the Tasmanian Devil

Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley

Abby Trott as Wonder Woman

Arya Stark

Maisie Williams is Arya Stark.

Maisie Williams returns as Arya Stark in MultiVersus. She played the character in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

Batman

Kevin Conroy returns as Batman.

Could it really have been anyone else? Kevin Conroy plays Batman in MultiVersus. He's arguably the most iconic voice from a Batman property, having voiced the dark knight in Batman: The Animated Series, and even the Arkham games series.

Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry

Eric Bauza is Tom and Jerry, and Bugs Bunny.

Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny, and Tom and Jerry. He is no stranger to the Loony Tunes series, having voiced Bugs, Marvin the Martian, and even Daffy Duck.

Finn the Human

Jeremy Shada will voice Finn.

Jeremy Shada voices Finn the Human in MultiVersus. This should come easily for them, as they played the character in Adventure Time.

Garnet

Estelle is Garnet!

Garnet is the first of the Steven Universe characters we'll be covering in this guide. They are played by Estelle, acclaimed voice actor and singer (American Boy).

Harley Quinn

Tara Strong voices Harley Quinn.

Tara Strong first took on the role of Harley Quinn in 2015, and since then has voiced the character 33 times.

Iron Giant

The Iron Giant enters the fray.

The Iron Giant is one of 16 fighters featured in the MultiVersus roster. They will be played by Jonathan Lipow, who played Unicron in the War For Cybertron Trilogy (Transformers)

Jake the Dog

John DiMaggio is Jake the Dog.

John DiMaggio voiced Bender in Futurama, so is no stranger to lending his pipes to iconic cartoon characters. He also voices Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, and now in MultiVersus.

Reindog

Welcome Reindog to the fight.

Reindog is the first original character added to MultiVersus. They are voiced by Andrew Frankel.

Shaggy

Matthew Lillard is Shaggy.

Like, zoinks! Matthew Lillard is back as Shaggy Rogers, having played the live action version in the Scooby Doo films.

Steven Universe

Daniel DiVenere is Steven Universe.

Steven Universe is voiced by Daniel DiVenere. He takes over from original voice actor Zach Callison.

Superman

Is it a bird? No, it's George Newbern!

George Newbern has voiced Superman in many DC projects in the past. Interestingly, he also voices Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series.

Taz

Jim Cummings is Taz!

Jim Cummings is a ridiculously prolific voice actor, having voiced Darkwing Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Taz. He returns for MultiVersus.

Velma

Kate Micucci is Velma.

Micucci has voiced Velma in many projects since 2015. She has also voiced characters in Steven Universe, and DuckTales.

Wonder Woman

Abby Trott is Wonder Woman.

Finally, we have Wonder Woman. Abby Trott voices the character in MultiVersus, having previously voiced Ellie Sattler in Animaniacs. She also sings the main theme for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the English version of the game.

That's the full voice cast for MultiVersus. As more characters are added, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.