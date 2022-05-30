MultiVersus voice actors list, cast and who voices each fighter

MultiVersus voice actors list, cast and who voices each fighterFrom Shaggy to Superman, here's the voices behind each character.
MultiVersus features a roster of 16 fighters, all pulled from various Warner Bros. properties.
It seems that no expense has been spared on the voice cast for MultiVersus, which includes many of the original voice actors for each character. You've got Maisie Williams returning as Arya Stark, Kevin Conroy as Batman, and even Matthew Lillard as Shaggy.
You'll likely recognise a lot of these voices, so to help you place each character to the star that voices them, we've put together this MultiVersus voice cast guide.
MultiVersus voice actors list
The voice cast for MultiVersus is genuinely impressive so far, with many iconic charcaters being voiced by their original actors. Here's who's voicing each one:
- Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
- Kevin Conroy as Batman
- Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry
- Jeremy Shada as Finn the Human
- Estelle as Garnet
- Tara Strong as Harley Quinn
- Jonathon Lipow as Iron Giant
- John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog
- Andrew Frankel as Reindog
- Matthew Lilliard as Shaggy Rogers
- Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe
- George Newbern as Superman
- Jim Cummings as Taz the Tasmanian Devil
- Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley
- Abby Trott as Wonder Woman
Arya Stark
Maisie Williams returns as Arya Stark in MultiVersus. She played the character in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.
Batman
Could it really have been anyone else? Kevin Conroy plays Batman in MultiVersus. He's arguably the most iconic voice from a Batman property, having voiced the dark knight in Batman: The Animated Series, and even the Arkham games series.
Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny, and Tom and Jerry. He is no stranger to the Loony Tunes series, having voiced Bugs, Marvin the Martian, and even Daffy Duck.
Finn the Human
Jeremy Shada voices Finn the Human in MultiVersus. This should come easily for them, as they played the character in Adventure Time.
Garnet
Garnet is the first of the Steven Universe characters we'll be covering in this guide. They are played by Estelle, acclaimed voice actor and singer (American Boy).
Harley Quinn
Tara Strong first took on the role of Harley Quinn in 2015, and since then has voiced the character 33 times.
Iron Giant
The Iron Giant is one of 16 fighters featured in the MultiVersus roster. They will be played by Jonathan Lipow, who played Unicron in the War For Cybertron Trilogy (Transformers)
Jake the Dog
John DiMaggio voiced Bender in Futurama, so is no stranger to lending his pipes to iconic cartoon characters. He also voices Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, and now in MultiVersus.
Reindog
Reindog is the first original character added to MultiVersus. They are voiced by Andrew Frankel.
Shaggy
Like, zoinks! Matthew Lillard is back as Shaggy Rogers, having played the live action version in the Scooby Doo films.
Steven Universe
Steven Universe is voiced by Daniel DiVenere. He takes over from original voice actor Zach Callison.
Superman
George Newbern has voiced Superman in many DC projects in the past. Interestingly, he also voices Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series.
Taz
Jim Cummings is a ridiculously prolific voice actor, having voiced Darkwing Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Taz. He returns for MultiVersus.
Velma
Micucci has voiced Velma in many projects since 2015. She has also voiced characters in Steven Universe, and DuckTales.
Wonder Woman
Finally, we have Wonder Woman. Abby Trott voices the character in MultiVersus, having previously voiced Ellie Sattler in Animaniacs. She also sings the main theme for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the English version of the game.
That's the full voice cast for MultiVersus. As more characters are added, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.
