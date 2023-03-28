If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus to shut down until 2024, with no refunds for paying players

Say what, Doc?

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

MultiVersus' open beta will come to an end on 25th June, developer Play First Games has announced. Following this date, the game's servers will shut down until Multiversus' full launch, which is scheduled for sometime in 2024.

Additionally, Player First Games has stated there will be no refunds being given outside of the normal storefront policies and terms.

Watch on YouTube
MultiVersus update from Player First Games.

As stated in an accompanying Multiversus FAQ regarding the closure: "This announcement does not change any current refund policies or terms offered by the storefront(s) from which Founder's Packs or Gleamium bundles were purchased."

Further down that paragraph, the developer adds: "Additionally, refunds are not available as a result of the Open Beta closure."

Player First Game has tried to soften this undeniable blow to paying players by noting "all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over when MultiVersus returns in early 2024."

Understandably, this decision has left a questionable taste in the mouths of many, with indie game designer Stephen Sharples noting it "seems a bit dodgy" to take away a game people have paid to play.

However, Player First Games says MultiVersus' tempory closure will allow everyone involved in development to focus on what needs done to provide the best experience for players.

"We know there’s still a lot of work to do," it wrote, before closing: "We do know that this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back."

How do you feel about this news?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch