Here's the first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for May

Microsoft has revealed its next batch of Game Pass titles, taking us into the start of May.

Notable additions to this wave include the return of the original Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC), which will arrive on 14th May ahead of the forthcoming new-gen remake, and Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) coming on 9th May.

This particular release is a day one addition to the service, and will pop players into the shoes - or paws - of a curious cat trying to make its way back home. "Explore the city, make new friends with stray animals, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn't that what cats do best?" Xbox asks.

Before that, coming to Game Pass today is Have A Nice Death, a 2D action roguelike that casts players as an overworked Death.

In this game, poor ol' Death is having some issues with his employees. In fact, they have run rampant and as a result the balance of souls is completely out of whack. A scythe of the times, indeed. You can check out a trailer for Have A Nice Death in the video above.

Here is the full list of titles coming to Game Pass in early May.

Today, 30th April:

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

2nd May:

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

7th May:

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)

9th May:

Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

14th May:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Also, don't forget that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC and Xbox Series X S) is available now via EA Play.

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following games will leave the service on 15th May:

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Norco (Cloud, Console, PC)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.