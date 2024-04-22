Star Wars Jedi: Survivor joins EA Play, but only for PlayStation so far

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the acclaimed lightsaber twiddling action-adventure sequel from Respawn Entertainment, has been quietly added to EA's EA Play subscription service - but seemingly only for PlayStation at present.

Sharp-eyed PlayStation Store users made the discovery earlier today, after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's store listing was updated with a note reading, "Included with EA Play" - alongside an option to subscribe to the service rather than buy the game outright.

Since then, the same notice has been spotted on PlayStation Store listings across multiple territories, including the UK, with subscribers reporting success in downloading and playing. At present, however, there's no sign of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on EA Play for PC or Xbox, and it's yet to be added to the catalogue page on EA's website. The publisher hasn't made any formal announcement regarding its inclusion either.

Its arrival follows the recent significant price hike for EA Play, which saw its monthly costs rise from £3.99 a month to £5.99, while annual subscriptions have leapt from £19.99 to £35.99. Existing members will see their subscription price increase on 10th May, so perhaps EA is hoping Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might provide some incentive for them to stick around.

Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched last year, charting the continuing adventures of young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis - and his battle against the Galatic Empire - some five years after the events of the first game. And we liked it too!

"The long and the short of it is Jedi: Survivor's combat is neither here nor there, neither satisfaction by explosive power fantasy feedback nor by the fantasy of precise personal competency in the face of terrible odds," Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wrote in his review. "Combine it with the magpie approach to design too - the platforming, the gardening, the settlement building and the all-new shops to spend collectibles - and it's a disappointing picture...But - and a big but, I can't emphasise this enough - Star Wars: Jedi Survivor remains fundamentally really fun."