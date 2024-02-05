Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes home best gaming score at Grammy Awards

Composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab won at the Grammy Awards last night for their Star Wars Jedi: Survivor score.

The pair beat out the likes of Austin Wintory and Bear McCreary for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and other Interactive Media.

The other nominees included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Sarah Schachner); God of War Ragnarök (Bear McCreary); Hogwarts Legacy (Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea"); and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory).

News of the win has been shared by both composers and official accounts. "The Force is strong at the Grammys," shared the EA Star Wars account.

The Force is strong at the #GRAMMYS!#StarWarsJediSurvivor has won Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.



Barton and Haab are only the second people to win this particular prize at The Grammys after last year's award show marked its introduction. The win went to composer Stephanie Economou for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Dawn of Ragnarök expansion.

Previously, Christopher Tin won Best Instrumental Arrangement with Vocalist(s) in 2010 for a song composed for Civilization 4, while Wintory was nominated in 2013 for his Journey score in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

Then, in 2022, arrangers Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman won Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their Big Band arrangement of Meta Knight's Revenge from Kirby Superstar.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's lovable unpretentiousness is what makes it such a blast - but a lack of true focus holds it back," reads our review of the game.