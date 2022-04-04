If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kirby has won a Grammy Award

Sucking up a win.
Kirby was among the big names to win at last night’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, arrangers Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman were nominated for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their Big Band arrangement of Meta Knight's Revenge from Kirby Superstar.

It means Nintendo’s little pink ball - or at least, Rosen and Silverman - is only the second ever video game winner at the awards.

Previously Christopher Tin won Best Instrumental Arrangement with Vocalist(s) in 2010 for a song composed for Civilization 4. In 2013, Journey composer Austin Wintory was nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category but failed to grab the win.

Rosen and Silverman’s arrangement is performed by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher. It’s a brilliant jazz arrangement of the game track, have a listen below.

Back in the gaming world, Kirby and the Forgotten Land was the biggest launch in the series in both Japan and the UK.

It’s the first 3D game in the series, though that may not be the standard in future.

