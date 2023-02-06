And the first Grammy for video game music goes to...

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla has won the Grammy Awards' first ever video game category music prize.

Specifically, the award was for composer Stephanie Economou's soundtrack to Valhalla's enjoyable 2022 expansion Dawn of Ragnarök, which won in the newly-created Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games & Other Interactive Media category.

The score beat Austin Wintory's soundtrack for Alien's Fireteam Elite, Bear McCreary's work on Call of Duty Vanguard, Richard Jacques' Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack and Christoper Tin's score for Old World.

Stephanie Economou's Grammy Awards acceptance speech.

Economou paid tribute to those who fought to get video games recognised alongside soundtracks for film and TV scores at the Grammy Awards via a permanent annual accolade.

Previously, video games have managed to win awards in other categories, such as Civilization 4's win for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) in 2011, Journey's nomination for Best Score Soundtrack in 2013, and last year's suprise win for Kirby Super Star in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category.

The only downside to this win? The presenter of the award clearly had no idea what Assassin's Creed was, or how to pronounce "Valhalla".