Assassin's Creed Mirage free trial now available

Last year's enjoyable back-to-basics Assassin's Creed entry is now available to play for free, thanks to a limited-time trial.

You can download Assassin's Creed Mirage now for no cost on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and stab your way through the game's first two hours without paying a penny.

After that, you can cough up for the full thing and see your progress carry over.

If you've already been playing Mirage, there's something for you today too. You can now dress Mirage's hero Basim in the Viking clothes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's main character Eivor. I think the look works - though it does make Basim look a little overdressed for the Baghdad sun.

After more than a decade of progressively bigger and more complex games, last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage reset things back to the series' origins: a city-sized story and map in the sands of the Middle East, with a far more manageable play time.

"Golden Age Baghdad, along with a return to a more focused, stealth-based design, makes for a rich and characterful adventure," our Chris Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed Mirage review.

Mirage launched alongside the franchise's 15th anniversary, and acts as something of a capstone to its recent era.

Next up for Assassin's Creed is a trip to feudal Japan for the highly-anticipated Codename Red - the first game in the series led by Ubisoft's talented Quebec studio since the brilliant Odyssey, all the way back in 2018.