If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla headlines first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for 2024

Plus Resident Evil 2 and more.

Screenshot from Assassin's Creed Valhalla showing male Viking Eivor chatting with two other male characters in a large room with ornate stained glass windows
Image credit: Ubisoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
60 comments

Microsoft has revealed its first batch of Game Pass titles for January.

Headlining this collection is Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC), which will be available from 9th January. In this instalment of Ubisoft's assassin series, players take on the role of Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.

Another highlight from this wave is Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC), which arrives on 16th January. Nothing says new year's cheer like fighting off waves of flesh-eating zombies.

Here's our video team with their thoughts on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Also coming to Game Pass this month are Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC), Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S), Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC), Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC, via EA Play), We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) , and Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Here is the full Game Pass line up, as they arrive on the service:

Today, 3rd January:

  • Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tomorrow, 4th January:

  • Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

9th January:

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

11th January:

  • Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play
  • We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

16th January:

  • Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Promo image for Game Pass' first batch of games in 2024
Image credit: Microsoft

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following titles will be leaving the service this month:

5th January:

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 (Cloud and Console)

15th January:

  • Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure PC PS4 PS5 RPG Ubisoft Ubisoft Entertainment Ubisoft Montreal Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments