Assassin's Creed Valhalla headlines first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for 2024

Microsoft has revealed its first batch of Game Pass titles for January.

Headlining this collection is Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC), which will be available from 9th January. In this instalment of Ubisoft's assassin series, players take on the role of Viking raider Eivor Varinsdottir.

Another highlight from this wave is Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC), which arrives on 16th January. Nothing says new year's cheer like fighting off waves of flesh-eating zombies.

Here's our video team with their thoughts on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Also coming to Game Pass this month are Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC), Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S), Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC), Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC, via EA Play), We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) , and Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Here is the full Game Pass line up, as they arrive on the service:

Today, 3rd January:

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tomorrow, 4th January:

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

9th January:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

11th January:

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

16th January:

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Image credit: Microsoft

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following titles will be leaving the service this month:

5th January:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Cloud and Console)

15th January:

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.