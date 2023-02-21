If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla receives final update

Last bugs squashed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to receive its final update, 1.7.0.

The patch will launch today, 21st February, at 12pm UK time across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and brings a number of small bug fixes.

Those fixes are across the River Raids, the inventory, and other miscellaneous tweaks.

Watch on YouTube
Launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga

What's most remarkable is that Assassin's Creed Valhalla was released back in November 2020, but has seen continual support from Ubisoft since then.

That includes patches as well as multiple expansions bringing new story quests. Most recently the game was added to Steam.

However, with this final patch, it appears long-term support for the game will cease after today.

Next for the series is the Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is due out later this year.

We should get a look at that at E3, which Ubisoft has confirmed it will attend.

For the full patch notes, check out the Ubisoft site.

Eurogamer.net Merch