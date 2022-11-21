Assassin's Creed Valhalla headed to Steam

Ubisoft blockbuster Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch via Steam, its publisher has confirmed to Eurogamer today.

Valhalla comes to Steam on 6th December, with other Ubisoft titles such as city-building strategy Anno 1800 and free-to-play 3v3 sports game Roller Champions also set for release on the platform, albeit at a currently unspecified date.

The confirmation means Ubisoft is the latest publisher to make its return to Steam after striking out on its own - or elsewhere, such as the rival Epic Games Store.

Such a move has been signalled by several leaks, including listings for Steam versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Roller Champions spotted in code for Ubisoft's own Connect launcher, and a subsequent Steam database listing for the latter.

"We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," a Ubisoft spokespeson told Eurogamer today. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are among the Ubisoft titles that will be releasing on Steam."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla originally launched for PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store back in 2020. It is one of the only games in the franchise not released on Steam to date.

Now's a good time for its arrival, too - as Ubisoft prepares to launch its final update to Valhalla's extensive post-launch program.

On 6th December, Valhalla will get a free epilogue, dubbed the Last Chapter, which will wrap up the game's final dangling plot threads. This patch will also signal an end to the game's rotating seasonal festivals, and will not add a New Games Plus mode.