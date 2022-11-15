If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Ubisoft is returning to Steam

Roller with the changes.
Steam versions of various recent Ubisoft games appear to be on the way, according to datamined store details which have popped up online.

Earlier this month, a Steam version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was spotted in Ubisoft Connect's database, prompting speculation the smash hit Viking adventure would finally arrive on Valve's PC storefront. To date, PC players have only been able to access Valhalla via Ubisoft's own launcher or the Epic Games Store.

A Steam version of Ubisoft sports title Roller Champions was also spotted - and today was also made briefly available to view on SteamDb, all but confirming the game will launch there. Roller Champions feels like it has struggled to find much of an audience to date; a Steam launch would certainly help it along.

Watch on YouTube
Assassin's Creed Valhalla's secrets you may have missed.

An imminent Steam launch for Assassin's Creed Valhalla would also make sense. Ubisoft's biggest blockbuster of the past few years is due to wrap up its extensive post-launch support this December with a free upadate adding one final epilogue to the game's enormous Norse saga.

In February this year, Ubisoft announced Valhalla had already generated more than $1bn in revenue. How much more would Steam add?

A return to Steam could also lay the groundwork for the next Assassin's Creed title, the Baghdad-set Mirage, to arrive there alongside other platforms. Mirage is set to launch at some point in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for comment.

