Assassin's Creed Valhalla is not getting a "highly requested" New Game+ mode

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will not be getting a New Game+ mode, even though it's a "highly requested feature".

Whilst developer Ubisoft acknowledged that the "news will come as a disappointment" to some players, because of Valhalla's "very different structure from its predecessors", the open-world Viking game will be the first Assassin's Creed game not to feature an option to boot up a New Game+ run.

Watch on YouTube Assassin's Creed Valhalla's secrets you may have missed.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters," Ubisoft explained in a blog post (thanks, GamesRadar+).

"When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realised that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.

"We understand this news will come as a disappointment; however, we hope that the new content released in the past months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content."

The team did, however, confirm that Update 1.6.2 - due to release on 6th December - will include that aforementioned free epilogue, Last Chapter, for Valhalla, which will be "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga", although there will be no more seasonal festivals for Ravensthorpe, I'm afraid.

Sadly, no, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is not coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this week, Assassin's Creed fans spotted a Game Pass logo on the Microsoft Store page for Viking adventure Valhalla. And whilst yes, Microsoft typically confirms its latest Xbox Game Pass additions via fortnightly blog posts and sometimes surprises fans, Ubisoft told Eurogamer that "this was an error and has been corrected".

Ubisoft looks to Baghdad as its setting for Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023.