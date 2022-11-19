If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is not getting a "highly requested" New Game+ mode

"We understand this news will come as a disappointment."
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will not be getting a New Game+ mode, even though it's a "highly requested feature".

Whilst developer Ubisoft acknowledged that the "news will come as a disappointment" to some players, because of Valhalla's "very different structure from its predecessors", the open-world Viking game will be the first Assassin's Creed game not to feature an option to boot up a New Game+ run.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's secrets you may have missed.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin’s Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters," Ubisoft explained in a blog post (thanks, GamesRadar+).

"When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realised that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.

"We understand this news will come as a disappointment; however, we hope that the new content released in the past months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content."

The team did, however, confirm that Update 1.6.2 - due to release on 6th December - will include that aforementioned free epilogue, Last Chapter, for Valhalla, which will be "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga", although there will be no more seasonal festivals for Ravensthorpe, I'm afraid.

Sadly, no, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is not coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this week, Assassin's Creed fans spotted a Game Pass logo on the Microsoft Store page for Viking adventure Valhalla. And whilst yes, Microsoft typically confirms its latest Xbox Game Pass additions via fortnightly blog posts and sometimes surprises fans, Ubisoft told Eurogamer that "this was an error and has been corrected".

Ubisoft looks to Baghdad as its setting for Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

