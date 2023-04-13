Ubisoft+ Multi Access comes to Xbox consoles

Ubisoft+ Multi Access is now available on Xbox consoles.

The subscription service provides access to games from Ubisoft's catalogue. Multi Access allows access across multiple platforms with one subscription, including PC (through Ubisoft Connect), Amazon Luna, and now Xbox consoles.

The library includes the latest Ubisoft releases on day one, as well as DLC and classic games.

Subscribers also receive 10 percent off any in-game currency purchases.

So far the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Far Cry 6, and more are included. Cross-progression is available for a "select number of titles".

"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," said Chris Early, Ubisoft's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. "Xbox console players can now have unbridled access to discover our worlds through Ubisoft's extensive game library."

"Like us, Ubisoft strives to bring more games to more people, and today we're accelerating that effort together," said Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of creator experience and ecosystem at Microsoft. "By launching Ubisoft+ on Xbox, we're presenting Xbox console players another vibrant catalogue to explore by subscription."

The move makes sense for both companies, as Microsoft can use it to prove its willingness to work with multiple publishers and streaming services as part of its bid to convince reglulators it should be able to acquire Activision Blizzard. For Ubisoft, meanwhile, the move means its games will be more widely available.