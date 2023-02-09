Save up to 80% off on select titles in the Ubisoft Store's Valentine's Day Sale

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and while we don't need a specific day to show love to ourselves and others, it is a good opportunity to find a nice gift for someone you care about.

Lots of games developers and retailers are celebrating Valentine's with discounts on their stores, and Ubisoft has recently joined the party with their Valentine's Day sale where you can save up to 80 per cent on their games on the Ubisoft Store. The highlight of the sale is the Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition, which is currently 70 per cent reduced down to just £20.10. The Deluxe edition gives you the Jungle Expedition, Croc Hunter, and Vice cosmetic packs, as well as the season pass that contains 3 DLCs and more add-ons.

The Far Cry series is one of Ubisoft's most popular franchises, right at the top with the Assassin's Creed series which has been running since 2007. The latest game, Valhalla, was the biggest ever and its Deluxe Edition is currently 67 per cent discounted to just £22.11, and its Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris DLCs are also discounted at half price.

There's even more discounts to love if you're a Nintendo Switch gamer, as you can save an extra 25 per cent on all Nintendo Switch games available in the Ubisoft store thanks to the code "SWITCH25". This will work with the games that are already discounted, so for example you can get Just Dance 2023 for just £25.12, or get the Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection -which gives you three games- for just £16.87!

There are loads more games with big discounts in the full Ubisoft Valentines sale, so make sure you check it out here. If you're short on time, we've listed some of the best games and discounts in the sale down below to help:

There should be some more Valentine's day sales rolling out over the next week, so if you want to stay up-to-date with those or get some tech and gaming gift ideas for that special someone, be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll be tweeting the best deals all throughout the week.