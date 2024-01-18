If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Unannounced Far Cry spin-off game featuring laser deathmatches rated by PEGI

Colt following.

Promo image for Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon showing off its neon 80s aesthetic with lasers and guns galore
Image credit: Ubisoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
1 comment

An unannounced Far Cry spin-off game known as Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior has been rated by European classification board PEGI. While nothing official has been announced, this listing suggests a proper unveiling may be on the way soon

Spotted by Game Rant, PEGI's listing states the yet-to-be-revealed title will see players pitted against each other in some kind of "laser deathmatch", with the person clocking up the most kills declared the winner.

Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior has been rated 12 by PEGI, with mention of "moderate violence to human-like characters". It will also include purchasable in-game items, such as cosmetics. The PEGI rating here is for PC.

Here's a trailer for Far Cry 6, which starred Breaking Bad Giancarlo Esposito as "El Presidente" Anton Castillo.

While nothing more concrete has been said, Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior is likely based on Netflix's animated Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series. This series itself was inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. So, the game could be a spin-off of a spin-off.

Eurogamer has asked Ubisoft for comment.

Screenshot of PEGI's Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior listing
Image credit: Eurogamer

Last year, a report stated Ubisoft was working on a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game. In addition, it was also said to be working on the next mainline entry in the Far Cry series.

This particular release is said to feature a "non-linear" story based around the kidnapping of the protagonist's family. Sources said Far Cry 7's story will play out over 72 in-game hours, equating to 24 hours in real-time.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Far Cry 6

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure PC PS3 PS4 PS5 Shooter Ubisoft Ubisoft Montreal Ubisoft Shanghai Ubisoft Toronto
See 3 more Xbox 360 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments