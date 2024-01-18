Unannounced Far Cry spin-off game featuring laser deathmatches rated by PEGI

An unannounced Far Cry spin-off game known as Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior has been rated by European classification board PEGI. While nothing official has been announced, this listing suggests a proper unveiling may be on the way soon

Spotted by Game Rant, PEGI's listing states the yet-to-be-revealed title will see players pitted against each other in some kind of "laser deathmatch", with the person clocking up the most kills declared the winner.

Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior has been rated 12 by PEGI, with mention of "moderate violence to human-like characters". It will also include purchasable in-game items, such as cosmetics. The PEGI rating here is for PC.

Here's a trailer for Far Cry 6, which starred Breaking Bad Giancarlo Esposito as "El Presidente" Anton Castillo.

While nothing more concrete has been said, Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior is likely based on Netflix's animated Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series. This series itself was inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. So, the game could be a spin-off of a spin-off.

Eurogamer has asked Ubisoft for comment.

Last year, a report stated Ubisoft was working on a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game. In addition, it was also said to be working on the next mainline entry in the Far Cry series.

This particular release is said to feature a "non-linear" story based around the kidnapping of the protagonist's family. Sources said Far Cry 7's story will play out over 72 in-game hours, equating to 24 hours in real-time.