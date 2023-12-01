Far Cry 6 heads up December's first wave of Xbox Games Pass titles

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 is heading to Xbox Game Pass this month.

It will be joined by the likes of Rise of the Tomb Raider, Goat Simulator 3 and plenty more throughout December.

First up, Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) were both added to the service yesterday.

Here's our Ian with is review of Far Cry 6.

Today, meanwhile, sees the arrival of Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) and SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC). This is a day one release for Microsoft's subscription service, and one which our Donlan called "a very pleasant surprise" when he played the demo earlier this year.

5th December will see Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC), While the Iron's Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) and World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) join the service.

Then, Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) will make its chaotic way onto Game Pass on 7th December.

Against the Storm (PC) will arrive on 8th December, and Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be added on 12th December.

Rounding off this first wave of Game Pass games for December is Far Cry 6. This will arrive on 14th December.

Image credit: Xbox

If you are currently using Xbox's Game Pass Core subscription, two new games will also be added to this catalogue in the coming week. Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service will both arrive on 6th December.

"In the spirit of announcing more games - welcome Game Pass Core members to our first announcement of new additions to the Core library," Microsoft wrote.

"As a reminder, we plan to update the Game Pass Core library two to three times a year. These games (along with more than 25 others) will be available with your membership alongside the benefits of online console multiplayer, discounts on games, and more."

Image credit: Xbox

As always, the arrival of the above Game Pass games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. On 15th December, the following titles will be leaving the service:

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.