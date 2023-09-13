Xbox Game Pass Core full list of games revealed
Games with Gold successor arrives with 36 titles tomorrow.
Games with Gold replacement Xbox Game Pass Core launches on 14th September with 36 titles available to play.
Microsoft previously announced the change back in July, when it confirmed that Core would include the ability to play online and get access to a catalogue of at least 25 games.
Anyone who is already a member of Xbox Live Gold will automatically become a Xbox Game Pass Core member on 14th September, with no change in pricing. In the UK, Games with Gold is currently £7 a month.
Now, Microsoft has detailed the full list of 36 games set to be available via Xbox Game Pass Core at launch.
It includes a selection of games from Microsoft's own franchises, such as Gears 5, Halo 5, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Fable Anniversary and Fallout 4.
A selection of top indies are also included, such as Among Us, Firewatch, Gang Beasts, Limbo, Spiritfarer, Stardew Valley, Unpacking and Vampire Survivors.
The full list of Xbox Game Pass Core launch titles lies below.
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- Inside
- Limbo
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
"We plan to update the Game Pass Core library two to three times a year," Microsoft said today. "If you're interested in the full library that updates more frequently, check out other Game Pass memberships."