Far Cry 6's online services will remain online, but don't expect any further updates

Ubisoft is officially winding down support for Far Cry 6.

In a post shared on Twitter/X, the publisher/developer thanked the "millions of players" who'd taken on Yara's fight so far, adding that whilst there would be no "interruption to online services" of Far Cry 6, the team would "no longer be making updates" for the open world adventure.

This means there'll be no more content, paid or otherwise, for Far Cry 6, including DLC. It's also unlikely to get many more glitch or bug fixes unless something significant emerges.

Did you know that a new mod enables you to play Far Cry 6 from start to finish in VR on PC?

"It's early days for the mod then, but even so, the results can still be utterly jawdropping at times, especially when it comes to the views," Ian wrote when he recently tried it out.

"Big shout out to driving the cars around Yara too, it really is the ultimate sightseeing excursion! Oh, and also the VR ziplines which are super fun to slide down!"