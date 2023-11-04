If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Far Cry 6's online services will remain online, but don't expect any further updates

Far Bye.

Far Cry 6.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Ubisoft is officially winding down support for Far Cry 6.

In a post shared on Twitter/X, the publisher/developer thanked the "millions of players" who'd taken on Yara's fight so far, adding that whilst there would be no "interruption to online services" of Far Cry 6, the team would "no longer be making updates" for the open world adventure.

Far Cry 6 comes ALIVE With This MIND-BLOWING New R.E.A.L. VR Mod - Ian's VR Corner.Watch on YouTube

"Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight!" the message said. "Your adventures can continue in Yara [without] interruption of online services, however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.

"We appreciate your passion, creativity, and love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud!"

This means there'll be no more content, paid or otherwise, for Far Cry 6, including DLC. It's also unlikely to get many more glitch or bug fixes unless something significant emerges.

Did you know that a new mod enables you to play Far Cry 6 from start to finish in VR on PC?

"It's early days for the mod then, but even so, the results can still be utterly jawdropping at times, especially when it comes to the views," Ian wrote when he recently tried it out.

"Big shout out to driving the cars around Yara too, it really is the ultimate sightseeing excursion! Oh, and also the VR ziplines which are super fun to slide down!"

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Far Cry 6

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure FPS online Open World PC PS4 PS5 Shooter support Ubisoft
See 4 more Ubisoft Toronto Updates Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments