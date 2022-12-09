Grab an Xbox Series X from BT and get Far Cry 6 and Forza Horizon 5 for free

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's high-end console offering up to 4K resolution on the latest games, and up to 120 frames per second on action-packed multiplayer titles.

With inflation and global supply issues, there are no signs of console price cuts two years into the console's life, which is unsurprising given Sony had the need to actually increase the PS5's price. However, BT currently have a great deal on an Xbox Series X bundle, offering it for the £449 while throwing in copies of Far Cry 6 and Forza Horizon 5. This is an incredible deal for the Series X, and a rare one too. Just scroll down the page and select this bundle.

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the best games of last year, and one of the series' best. It allows you to explore a dazzling open-world set in Mexico, with long, winding roads, off-road tracks in desert environments, and of course, a range of stunning, customisable vehicles. Don't forget to switch between the different radio stations to enjoy the great soundtrack included in the game.

Far Cry 6 is a continuation of Ubisoft's excellent action adventure series. The game is set on a fictional Caribbean island starring Giancarlo Esposito as a menacing, ultimate bad guy. Your job is to end his rule, fighting off enemies and going through guarded, threatening environments. It's a great game for fans who love the freedom the game offers, compared to the linear storylines of most shooters.

