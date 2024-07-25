This Kingston A400 960GB SATA SSD is down to £47 from Amazon

For those wanting to upgrade their PC with faster storage than a mechanical hard drive, SATA SSDs remain an affordable and convenient means of doing so. This goes especially if you lack modern NVMe support, but you still want to reap the benefits of a solid state drive. To this end, the Kingston A400 is a reliable and reputable choice, and from Amazon, it's been reduced to £47 for 1TB.

In doing the maths, this works out to a price of 4.7p per GB of storage, which isn't bad at all, considering how SSD prices have risen over the course of this year. For reference, the A400 first launched in 2018 with a price of £360 on Amazon. This means that in six years of being available, its price has dropped by nearly 90 percent. That isn't something you can really say too much, and helps to explain further why this deal on the A400 really is an absolute steal.

Besides being some insane value for money on paper, the A400 represents a solid choice for upgrading old PCs or laptops on the cheap by giving them a much needed speed boost. Kingston rates the A400 with speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s in terms of its reads and writes, making it a fair bit quicker than the older mechanical hard drives you're likely to be replacing. I've personally added one of these into an older system before, and it makes for a quick and easy upgrade that sped the system up by quite some way.

The fact also remains that you're going to be getting nearly 1TB of storage here, which is enough for loading on a fair amount of apps, games, and media files, as well as for using for an OS install if you wish to. For those wanting to upgrade an older system, it's going to be handy to use the A400 as a boot drive, especially so you can take advantage of those much quicker speeds. Then there's also the point of reliability to consider. As solid state storage, the A400 features no moving parts, inherently making it a lot more reliable than older mechanical hard drives with their spinning discs and all.

The Kingston A400 is an excellent SATA SSD, and for £47 from Amazon, it makes for an especially affordable one at the moment, too.