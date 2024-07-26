Grab this 12TB recertified WD Elements Desktop HDD for a bargain price from WD

Western Digital currently has this huge 12TB external drive in stock for £158, which is quite the incredible price. That works out to £13.16 per terabyte of storage, which is one of the best prices we've seen in recent months. If you're someone who's in need of a huge hard drive for, well, storin' a lot of stuff on, this might be the deal for you.

Before I go any further, I should say this is a Recertified drive, according to WD's own standards. According to them, this means it's a drive that may be a customer return and may be repaired. They're all tested to meet Western Digital's quality standards, but may have some small signs of wear. From my personal experience, the handful of HDDs I've bought from Western Digital as Recertified in the past have all been virtually new, so I've recommended them as a place to purchase for a good while.

The big thing with this drive is quite simply the size. 12TB is a lot of space, making it an ideal means for storing a lot of high-res media files on, whether it's music or video. Or, as an add-on to a NAS for adding even more capacity. You could also conceivably use this WD Elements drive as an external option for storing a burgeoning Steam library on, although load times won't be as snappy as compared to any of the best gaming SSDs - such is the way of the mechanical hard drive. In addition, you could do what I do and have it as a powered drive that's plugged into your PC as a backup drive for all the data on your PC.

With that in mind, this drive would also make a handy option for use with either an Xbox Series X or PS5 as a plug-in option for more storage for storing games. Of course, a drop in SSD upgrade is likely to give you a better overall option as you can actually play games from that SSD, as opposed to using your drive as 'cold' storage. In other words, you can use this drive like any other external drive you plug in. You can store games on it, but to play them, you'll need to move them over to your console's internal SSD for them to actually be playable.

For those afer a lot of storage space for, in this day and age, peanuts in terms of price, this WD Elements 12TB drive makes for some incredible value for money.