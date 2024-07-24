The phenomenal 32-inch 4K 240Hz Alienware QD-OLED is down to £850 at Dell UK

For the past few months, I've been testing the Dell Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED. This is pretty much the best gaming monitor you can get, with an expansive 32-inch 4K panel running at 240Hz.

The third-generation curved QD-OLED panel at the heart of this monitor provides perfect contrast, near-instant pixel response times and excellent HDR performance, but you're often paying upwards of £1000 to get a monitor that uses it.

Thankfully, Dell's pricing in the UK is a bit more reasonable, and today you can pick up this model for under £850 thanks to the discount code BFiJ5.

The reason I like this monitor is that it delivers basically everything you need in a monitor. For PC gaming, you get a monitor that is good enough for the best graphics card you can get now, and will probably be good enough for the next generation when it comes out in the next year or so. Most games look incredible at 4K and 240Hz, but if your PC isn't quite up to the task or a game is particularly demanding, you can enjoy a 4K resolution at a lower frame-rate (eg for a game like Civilization 6) or a 240Hz refresh rate at a lower resolution (eg for a game like Valorant).

For console gaming, you get a 4K 120Hz monitor with excellent HDR and full HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing you to get the most out of any existing console (PS5, Series X) and probably the upcoming PS5 Pro too. There are no speakers here, which is a shame, but in every other way you're well set up for console gaming - you can even sit back a bit thanks to the giant 32 inch size.

This is also a great productivity monitor, thanks to improvements to subpixel rendering inherent to these third-generation Samsung QD-OLED panels, plus the usual OLED benefits to viewing angles and colour accuracy. 32 inches allows for 125 percent or 150 percent scaling without eye strain, so you have quite a lot of desktop real estate.

Finally, for watching films or TV, you have great HDR support, complete with Dolby Vision, with bright highlights up to 1000 nits plus perfect blacks. This is an awesome monitor that has continually impressed me, and that makes it worthwhile its high - yet reduced - asking price in my book.