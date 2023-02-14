If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

And discounted for a "limited time".

If you're yearning for sunnier climes as the winter drags on, Ubisoft might just have the answer, offering digital tourists on PC and consoles a limited-time trip to the fictional Caribbean island of Yara as part of its Far Cry 6 free trial this weekend.

From this Thursday 16th February to Monday 20th February, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC can slap on the sun cream, step into the boots of Far Cry 6 protagonist Dani Rojas, and embark on an gun-toting open-world adventure to help overthrow Yara's charismatic dictator Antón Castillo.

You'll get access to a big old chunk of Far Cry 6 over the duration of the event - including the base game, and its crossover missions inspired by Rambo: All the Blood and Stranger Things - and Ubisoft is enabling co-op for anyone wanting to team up with pals. Additionally, players that participate in co-op will receive the in-game White Lotus Sniper Rifle.

Far Cry 6 Review.

That - along with any progress made over the duration of the free weekend - will carry over to the full game should you decide to make a purchase when the event concludes. Is it worth a punt? Eurogamer's Ian Higton found Far Cry 6 to be a solid if unadventurous instalment in the series when he reviewed it back in 2021, so perhaps that'll be enough for you.

To sweeten the deal Ubisoft is offering significant discounts of between 50% and 70% percent for a "limited time", depending which of Far Cry 6's many different versions you opt for.

