Far Cry 7 and Far Cry multiplayer reportedly in development at Ubisoft

Ubisoft is reportedly working on both Far Cry 7 - its next mainline release in the series - and a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game.

This news originated from Insider Gamer, but has since been corroborated by Kotaku. Sources state Ubisoft head Yves Guillemot referenced both of these upcoming Far Cry releases during an internal company update last week.

Additionally, the same sources revealed that Far Cry 7 (known internally as Project Blackbird) is being made with Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, which is the same engine being used for its Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game. Just as a general point of interest, the most recent entries in the Far Cry series used the Dunia engine.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer's video review for Far Cry 6.

As for the multiplayer (known internally as Project Maverick), Insider Gaming reports it was initially meant to be part of the mainline Far Cry game, but evolved to become a standalone title early in development.

Sources claim Maverick is an extraction-based shooter pitched as being based in "the Alaskan wilderness".

It will allegedly include "mechanics such as permadeath, a backpack system, contracts, and more." The "and more" here could likely refer to lootable chests and extraction zones, screenshots of which were seen by Insider Gaming.

When asked for further comment on these reports, Ubisoft's spokesperson told Eurogamer, "we don’t comment on rumours or speculation."

The most recent Far Cry game took players to Yara.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ubisoft announced it had cancelled three "unannounced" titles and delayed its troubled pirate ship game Skull and Bones yet again. This is all on top of the four projects it previously abandoned last summer.

As for what those cancelled projects are, we now know one of them to be Project Q, Ubisoft's little-detailed PvP battle arena game.

All in all, it's been a tough start to the year for Ubisoft and its employees, with the situation not helped by controversial comments by the company's CEO Yves Guillemot. The Ubisoft head reportedly told staff "the ball was in [their] court" to deliver games "on time and at the expected level of quality" and turn the company around.

Guillemot has reportedly since apologised for those comments.