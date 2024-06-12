June's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra games include Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024

June's additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games catalogue have been revealed, and it's a pretty strong line-up, introducing the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Crusader Kings 3, Anno 1800, and Football Manager 2024.

In total, June adds ten titles that'll be accessible to both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, and all are available to download starting next Tuesday, 18th June:

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

Crusader Kings III (PS5)

Anno 1800 (PS5)

Lego The Hobbit (PS4)

Lego The Incredibles (PS4)

After Us (PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4, PS5)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

There's some good stuff coming in June, then - Monster Hunter Rise being an absolute treat for action fans, while Crusader Kings 3 and Anno 1800 both serve up some superb historical strategy, even if they both approach it from completely different directions. Chuck in those perennial Lego favourites, some enjoyable (if rather muddled) ecological platforming in After Us, and the quietly revolutionary Football Manager 2024, and there's a lot to love.

As for Premium subscribers specifically, June adds one new PSVR 2 title to the catalogue alongside three Classics:

Kayak VR: Mirage (PSVR2)

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)

Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)

Daxter (PS4, PS5)

All the above join PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on 18th June - but while one hand is busy offering welcoming handshakes to the newcomers, the other will be waving fond farewells to Sony's latest list of catalogue departures, which this time are as follows: