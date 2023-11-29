Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Sonic DLC quests in Monster Hunter Rise unavailable from January next year

Rewards won't be re-downloadable.

Sonic costumes on palico and hunter in Monster Hunter Rise
Image credit: Capcom
Monster Hunter Rise's Sonic the Hedgehog DLC will no longer be available from January next year.

The news comes as Capcom ends support for collaboration content for the game, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Universal Studios Japan, and Sengan-en.

The event quests will be unavailable from midnight UK time on 22nd January 2024 and their rewards will then become unobtainable.

For those who have already downloaded the quests and rewards, they can still be used as normal - but players will not be able to redownload any after this date.

The Sonic DLC was added to Monster Hunter Rise in November 2021, including Sonic hunter armour and themed palico and palamute costumes.

Returning the favour, Sonic Frontiers then received Monster Hunter DLC in October last year.

The full list of event quests leaving the game next year was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the official Monster Hunter account.

Capcom released Monster Hunter Now on mobile in September, which amassed 10m downloads in its first month.

However, it's been almost three years since the excellent Monster Hunter Rise first arrived on Switch, and even longer since Monster Hunter World on PS4 and Xbox One. Could we be due a new entry soon?

Monster Hunter Rise

PC, Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

PC, Nintendo Switch

